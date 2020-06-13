Thailand sends home returnees with negative test after 14-day in state quarantines

BANGKOK– The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is gradually improving, with the country reporting no new domestic cases in many days and returnees being placed in state quarantine. On Friday, there are no new domestic cases, and the returnees, who completed the required 14-day quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19, have returned to their home provinces.







In Chonburi province, 260 Thai nationals, who returned from Indonesia and Hong Kong, were accommodated at a state quarantine facility. After completing the 14-day period and testing negative for the disease, the returnees were allowed to return to their home provinces. Health officials advised them to follow the necessary guidelines and report themselves to their community leaders. If they have symptoms, such as a fever, a sore throat or runny nose, they have to see a doctor immediately.

Since May 7 this year, 886 people have been quarantined, three of whom returned from Egypt and tested positive. The patients have recovered and must be symptom-free for 28 days before they can return home. At present, 70 returnees from Taiwan are in state quarantine.



In Sing Buri province, public health and administrative officials welcomed an exchange student, who returned from South Korea and went through a screening process in Bangkok, along with an office worker, who returned from Japan and completed the 14-day quarantine. After checking their documents, the officials told them to follow the safety guidelines, observe their health and keep a safe distance from other family members at home.(NNT)











