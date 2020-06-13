Bangkok transplants greenery onto Chao Phraya Sky Park

The Chao Phraya Sky Park will soon become a new landmark of Bangkok, serving as a new observation point connecting the historic areas of Phra Nakhon and the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya River. Set to open later this month, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has started placing plants and trees on the elevated park to improve the landscape and increase the city’s green spaces.







The Governor of Bangkok, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang has officiated at the landscaping event in the Chao Phraya Sky Park, also known as the PhraPokKhlao Sky Park, located above the Chao Phraya River in the median gap between the traffic lanes of the PhraPokKlao Bridge.

The landscaping event, encourages a participant to grow a tree in a pot, complementing trees and plants brought from other locations, such as Plumeria trees relocated from Tha Chang pier close to the Grand Palace.







The landscaping works have also extended to PhraPokKhlao Forest Park at the foot of PhraPokKlao Bridge in Khlong San district.

Chao Phraya Sky Park is the world’s first elevated park over a river running through a capital city. The construction of the park is now 90 percent complete, with some refinements, signage placement, and plants maintenance pending. The park is set to open to the general public later this month. (NNT)











