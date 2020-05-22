Thailand reports no new daily cases of Covid-19 on Friday

BANGKOK – Thailand on Friday reported no new daily cases of Covid-19 and the total cases remain at 3,037.







Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said in the meantime, two returnees, one from India and the other from Egypt, placed under quarantine were waiting for theCovid-19 lab test results

Seventy-one patients are being treated in hospital and 13 more patients recovered, raising the total recovery cases to 2,910.

The death toll remains at 56.

Dr. Thaweesin said the proposal to extend the emergency decree for another month was for safety reasons but it was highly possible that the curfew time would be adjusted.

Defense Forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri said in the CCSA meeting that if people cooperate well without partying or gathering and the number of new infections drops, night curfew is not necessary, according to Dr. Thaweesin.

However, decision will be made in the next CCSA meeting, he added.

The CCSA also introduced a new CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, who is an advisor to the Public Health Minister. She will give a press briefing on weekends, starting tomorrow. Dr. Panprapa is also Miss Thailand 2008. (TNA)











