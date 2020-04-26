Thailand reports a cluster of infections mostly migrant workersin Songkhla

BANGKOK – 53 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, most of which are migrant workers at the immigration detention center in Songkhla. One more death has also been reported.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today announced 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated number of cases in Thailand up to 2,907, with one more fatality. There are now only 309 active cases in hospital, with 2,547 already recovered.

The CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said 42 new cases reported are migrant workers at the immigration detention center in Songkhla, who were discovered through a proactive approach to finding new cases. The other 11 new cases have also been detected by active case searching, with 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi and 1 in Phuket.

Loading…

The latest fatality was a 48-year-old Thai male, who is the 51st death from COVID-19 in Thailand so far. Four members of his family, including the victim, were infected. His brother works at a nightclub in Thong Lor, a neighbourhood related to a previously identified cluster of infections.

Nine provinces remain free from COVID-19 infections, namely Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Singburi and Ang Thong. Satun province also has no local cases, except at a state quarantine facility. 47 provinces have reported no new case over the past 14 days.(NNT)









Loading…



