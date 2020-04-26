Thailand’s regulation on food distribution focuses on preventive measure against COVID-19

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed about the regulations issued by Ministry of Interior and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on the distribution of food to people who have been affected by COVID-19 situation that the purpose is to prevent spread of COVID-19 due to physical contact and mass gathering.





Nevertheless, it is heartening to see many people of good will and volunteers who would like to help out other people with living difficulties. As Ministry of Interior’s and BMA’s regulation is a preventive measure against COVID-19, the Government Spokesperson was confident that the people of good will would understand the good intention of concerned agencies to promote social distancing in a bid to curb spread of COVID-19. She also called on politicians not to take the opportunity to slander the Government’s implementations without understanding the Government’s true intention, as all sides and sectors should join forces in tackling the problem.(Thaigov.go.th)









