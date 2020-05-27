Thailand reports 9 new Covid-19 cases, 2 returned from the U.S.

BANGKOK – Thailand reported nine new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. All new infections are those placed under state quarantine after they had returned from abroad.







The new cases raised the country’s total to 3,054, said Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,931 while 66 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The death toll remains at 57.

Among all new infections are two Thai men, 18 and 27 who returned from the U.S. on May 12.

They were staying in Chonburi under the state quarantine when they were found infected with the virus on the last day of the 14-day period despite showing no symptoms.





Another new case is a 34-year-old male masseur, who returned from Qatar on May 22. He was placed under quarantine in Samut Prakarn. He had high fever, cough, and loss of smell and tested positive to coronavirus.

Six others are Thai male students, aged between 23-33 years, who returned from Saudi Arabia and entered the country through Padang Besar border checkpoint. They were placed under quarantine in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. (TNA)











