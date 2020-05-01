Thailand reports 6 new COVID cases, no deaths May 1

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported six new cases of local coronavirus disease infection and no new deaths.







CCSA spokesman Thaweesin Visanuyothin said the accumulated cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,960. Of them, 2,719 recovered and 187 others remained at hospitals. He said it was the first time that the number of patients at hospitals was lower than 200. The death toll remained unchanged at 54.

He warned that people should not be reckless because it was a turning point.

Loading…

Dr Taweesin said the average age of COVID-19 patients was 39 years old and people of the age were commuters.

He said that roads yesterday were full of vehicles and showed the usually heavy traffic of long holidays. Therefore, officials were concerned about how to adjust disease control measures to prevent a new round of disease spreads.

“Traffic of private cars to and from Bangkok is rising. The increase in movements also happens on buses and trains. The surge may result from relaxation among people who then go out more often. But staying home to control the disease is still necessary. If you go out, you must wear face masks,” Dr Taweesin said.







He said the new COVID-19 cases included a 64-year-old man who had visited a market in Bangkok before falling ill. Markets were among the first groups of places allowed to reopen, so disease control measures were important there, he said.

The five other new patients were found with pre-emptive tests on people in Bannang Sata district of Yala. They returned from religious ceremonies in Malaysia. (TNA)

















