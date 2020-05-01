Thailand- Swiss Confederation to tighten economic cooperation

At the Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, H.E. Mrs. Helene Budliger Artieda, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of her assumption of position. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand, and expressed pleasure on the close and cordial relations, as next year the two countries will celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Prime Minister hoped that Thailand and the Swiss Confederation would jointly organize activities to celebrate the occasion.

Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Thailand expressed appreciation toward the Prime Minister for the meeting, and congratulated people-to-people relations between the two countries as Thailand is a popular destination among Swiss citizens. Both parties also discussed the relaunching of Thailand- EFTA negotiation.

The Prime Minister welcomed exchange of research and development and response measures against COVID-19. He also congratulated the Government of Swiss Confederation’s success on the “flying home” measure which is aimed to bring Swiss citizens back home from across the country.

The Ambassador also thanked the Thai Government for being part of the success, and emphasized that economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and the regions must be rehabilitated and promoted after the COVID-19 situation is over.

Both parties also came to terms on tightening cooperation on economic development. The Prime Minister was pleased that the Swiss Confederation’s import from Thailand has increased by 120% during the past year. He also thanked Swiss private sector for having confidence in Thailand, and welcomed Swiss investors to make investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Government of Swiss Confederation is also appreciated for taking good care of the Thai investors in the Swiss Confederation.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the bilateral agreement on mutual acceptance of driver’s license between Thailand and the Swiss Confederation. – April 30, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)

























