Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths on Thursday

BANGKOK, April 9 (TNA) – Thailand reports 54 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total cases to 2,423 with two more deaths, bringing the toll to 32.







With 52 new recovery cases, the total of 940 patients recovered and they were released from hospitals, said Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Two new deaths are Thai men, aged 74 and 82 years old.

The rising number of new cases was seen in southern border provinces as five more Thai Muslims who returned from Indonesia and are now under state quarantine tested positive to the virus.

Phuket Island’s daily rate of new infections started to drop due to the strict measures in active case finding to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

New infections consist of 22 cases, having close contact with previous patients, three Thai returnees from overseas, eight working in crowded places or working with foreigners, four visiting crowded places such as markets, supermarkets and tourist sites and four medical and public health staff.

So far, 80 medical and public health staff have been infected with coronavirus in total.

Patients who seek medical treatment are warned not to conceal their travel history and information that could put healthcare professionals at risk of infections. (TNA)











