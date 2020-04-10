Chiang Rai under ‘Lockdown’ until April 30

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai governor ordered this northernmost province put under partial lockdown, starting today until April 30.







However, only four routes, connecting adjacent provinces remain opened for vehicles under strict screening by officials at entrance and exit checkpoints.

Those who are found with high fever or failing to wear face masks and migrant workers will be not allowed to enter the province.

Nine screening checkpoints are set up at district borders. The province has not found any new case of coronavirus for more than one week while six patients currently remain in hospitals in three districts. (TNA)











