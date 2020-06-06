Thailand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, returnees from Russia, Kuwait

BANGKOK, June 6 (TNA) – Thailand logged two new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) who are quarantined returnees. There was not a new death case over the past 24 hours.







Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said one of the new patients was a 22-year-old student who returned from Russia on June 1 and was quarantined in Chonburi province. The returnee tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4 and was sent to a local hospital.

The other is a 39-year-old factory worker who returned from Kuwait on May 24 and was quarantined in Bangkok. The returnee tested negative in the first place but positive for the disease on the second test on June 4.

Both new cases were asymptomatic, Dr Panprapa said.

The total of local COVID-19 cases rose to 3,104, 2,971 of whom recovered and 75 others remained at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58. (TNA)











