Bang Saen vendors upbeat with full-scale beach reopening

CHONBURI – Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri has reopened for all recreational activities after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full-scale reopening of the beach today allows food vendors, renters of beach chairs, scooter boats and swim rings to resume their businesses. They said they were happy to be able to earn some money to support their families.







The Saen Suk municipality imposed new regulations to designate seven zones for beach chairs and leave plenty of space for the public to sit on their mats.

Local authorities require tourists to wear masks and alcohol drinking and smoking are banned at the beach.

Tourists flocked to Bang Saen beach on Wednesday, the public holiday to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday after the government started eased inter-provincial travel restrictions on June 1.

The large number of vehicles was seen clogging the stretch of beachfront road as Bang Saen attracted beachgoers due to its close proximity to Bangkok. (TNA)











