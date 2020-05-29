Relief packages handed out to indigenous Mani people in southern Thailand

TRANG – More than 40 members of the rainforest jungle tribe in southern Thailand have received relief packages from charity foundations under a COVID-19 social assistance program.







The indigenous ethnic people living in Trang and surrounding provinces are known as the Mani. Members of the hunting and gathering community in Trang’s Palian district came to a wildlife sanctuary office on Thursday for the donations.

Three charity foundations handed out packages of food and relief goods to the Mani people.



Loading…



These foundations have provided thousands of relief packages to communities in Trang to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. (TNA)















