Chiang Rai locals return from Phuket, placed in quarantine

BANGKOK– Today, a group of 400 Thai nationals returned from foreign countries, and were placed in state quarantine facilities in Chonburi province. Meanwhile, a number of Chiang Rai natives are being quarantined in their home province for 14 days after returning from Phuket today. All returnees are required to follow safety guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health.







Two passenger buses transported a group of 26 people from Phuket to their home province of Chiang Rai. Previously, Chiang Rai authorities contacted officials in high-risk provinces for assistance. The 26 people arrived at the WiangIndra Riverside Resort in the northern province, and entered the quarantine facility.





The Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai, Prasert Jittpleecheep, welcomed the 26 returnees and asked them to adhere to the precautionary measures set by health care providers and other related units. Thorough screening will be conducted. They are reminded to consume well cooked food, use a personal serving spoon when eating meals, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and wear face masks at all times.

Seven hotels in Pattaya city, Chonburi province, have been designated state quarantine facilities for Thai people returning from abroad, with some 2,000 returnees being quarantined there for 14 days. About 400 Thais, who had been stranded in Italy, Malaysia, Japan and Taiwan, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport before traveling to the quarantine facilities in Chonburi this morning. (NNT)











