Thailand reports 103 new Coronavirus patients, 4 new deaths

BANGKOK, April 3 – Thailand reports 103 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 1,978, with four new deaths, raising the toll to 19.







Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said out of all patients, 581 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Four new deaths include a 59-year-old male employee of the State Railway of Thailand. He fell ill with a fever and sought treatment from a doctor before returning to work. He developed severe symptoms shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died.

The second one was a 72- year-old Thai man, whose child had visited a boxing stadium.

He had pre-existing conditions of the kidney disease. The third case was 84-year-old Thai who worked at the Rajadamnern boxing stadium. He also suffered from underlying health conditions of kidney disease, hypertension and gout. The last death was an 84-year-old man, who had visited the same boxing stadium. He was admitted to a hospital with high fever, a runny nose and cough.

As the most Covid-19 related fatalities were the elderly, the spokesman asked for people to refrain from pouring the water into hands of their elderly parents and grandparents during the traditional Thai New year in mid-April to prevent virus transmission to this vulnerable group.

20 to 29-year-olds are the age group at risk of virus transmission, said the spokesman.

Among all 103 new infections, the first group of 48 cases comprises one case, linking to a boxing stadium, two to entertainment venues, six returnees from religious ceremonies in Indonesia and 39 cases with close contact to previous patients.

Loading…

The second group of 44 new patients consists of seven Thai returnees from overseas, eight foreigners, travelling from other countries, two cases with close contact to returnees, four visiting crowded areas such as shopping malls, markets and tourist sites, 13 cases working with foreigners or in crowed places, five health professionals and five others. Eleven cases are under investigation.

The situation is unreliable and must be monitored with the number of 100 new infections on average. The new infections have increased in Bangkok, he said while praising 15 provinces with zero patients currently.

Those provinces are KamphaengPhet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, BuengKan, Ayutthaya, Phang-nga, Phichit, ranong, Lampang, Sakhon Nakhon, Satun, Sing Buri, SamutSongkram and Ang Thong. (TNA)











