Thailand’s long-distance trains stop, electric trains’ hours shortened

BANGKOK, April 3 – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) halted the service of its 31 long-distance trains while the operators of electric trains in Bangkok shortened service hours due to the nationwide curfew.







The SRT stated that long-distance train stoppage started today on routes to the North, the Northeast and the South because the trains could not reach destinations before the 10pm-4am curfew that began today.

The stoppage concerned Bangkok-Chiang Mai and Bangkok-Denchai trains to the North; Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok-NongKhai trains to the Northeast; and Bangkok-Sungai Kolok, Bangkok-Padang Besar, Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Bangkok-Kantang trains to the South.

Meanwhile, executives of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority, Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc and SRT Electric Train Co said their daily electric train services would stop at 9.30pm so that people could reach their residences within 10pm to comply with the curfew. Normally their daily services ended at midnight.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said that its buses would end their daily service at their depots within 9pm. (TNA)

