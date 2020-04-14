Thailand observes quiet Songkran amid Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

BANGKOK – Thai people refrain from celebrations of the Songkran Thai traditional New Year as urged by the government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.







Seen as the most silent Songkran festival in almost 70 years, the main celebration venues in Bangkok such as Khao San Road and Silom area called off the event with no water splashing and no crowds as usual.The same practices are adopted in the provinces.

Hua Lamphong train station and Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok are empty as the government asked people not to travel home during the Songkran Thai New Year.

Trains have stopped services for many routes and bus services have been suspended.

The government cancelled public holidays during Songkran and will announce substitution dates for the Songkran holidays at a later time.

Normally, upto 100,000 travelers would leave the capital for their hometowns upcountry daily to celebrate Songkran festival with their families.

Meanwhile, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported that Bangkok and all 76 provinces ordered closure of stores or businesses selling alcohol to prevent social gatherings that could spread the virus.

The bans of alcohol sales will be lifted on different dates from April 15-30, depending on the orders issued by governors of each province.

Phitsanuklok and Phuket have imposed the bans until further notice.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has prohibited alcohol sales until April 20.

Social media users moaned about cancellations of water splashing activities and celebrations but they said they are willing to cooperate with the government’s measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. (TNA)











