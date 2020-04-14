Thai PM seeks overview of COVID-19 situations, relaxed measures for barbers

BANGKOK– Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered subordinates to completely evaluate the results of efforts to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to later consider the possibility of relaxing disease control measures.







Gen Prayut, also the defense minister, made his order in the meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration today. The center considered economic situations this year and saw the necessity of economic rehabilitation for affected sectors.

In the meeting, the prime minister ordered concerned officials to consider best and worst-case scenarios and the possibility of relaxing disease control measures for some parties such as barbers.

The Interior Ministry was ordered to consider the relaxation of disease control measures and action for the worst-case scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consideration must be comprehensive and thorough and based on people’s needs

Gen Prayut asked concerned officials to be united, patiently cope with COVID-19 and avoid conflicts among them.

The prime minister also ordered relevant officials to record COVID-19 situations in the national archives for future use, consider useful proposals posted through social media, control product prices, collect COVID-19-related statistics of infections and sources of the disease among others, use application software, and collect the details of development and research projects related to the disease.

The prime minister extended his gratitude towards the private sector for their contributions to anti-COVID-19 operations and participation in relevant research projects. (TNA)











