Thailand monkeys suffer food shortage as lockdown continues, no tourists

SONGKHLA – Monkeys at popular tourist spots in the southern province of Songkhla are suffering from a shortage of food as the COVID-19 lockdown continues. The monkeys at Khao Noi and Khao Tungkuan have lost their main source of food.







As part of the tour to the two scenic sites, tourists normally feed the monkeys, one of the province’s most popular tourist attractions, with fruits.

What used to be abundant has now disappeared due to the travel restrictions.







Fruit vendors have also been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak after tourists who usually visit Songkhla have cancelled their tours amid the spreading of coronavirus. (TNA)















