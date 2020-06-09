Thailand marks 14 straight days without any local infection

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry urged people not to lower guard against Covid-19 although Thailand recorded zero local infections for 14 straight days.







Dr Anupong Suchariyakul from the Department of Disease Control said Thailand on Monday recorded seven new coronavirus cases, who returned from abroad and were quarantined upon arrivals.

Although there have been no new locally infected cases for two weeks, precautions are still needed, he added.





There may be infected people, showing no symptoms, so the situation must be monitored for a while.

At least, zero infections in the communities should continue for a month, he said.

“The fourth round of easing lockdown is planned and schools will reopen on July 1. We don’t want to see a second wave of coronavirus outbreak”, he noted.

He asked for cooperation from the public to wear masks, frequently wash their hands and avoid visiting crowded places.

He cited an example of Vietnam without a domestically transmitted infection for more than 50 days. However, it still keeps travel restrictions in place.

Dr. Anupong said the state quarantine, imposed on Thai returnees upon arrivals is maintained for a 14-day period without a plan for extension. (TNA)











