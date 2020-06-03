Thailand launches online farmers’ domestic and global market

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) has partnered with delivery provider Grab to open up an online retail space for farm products, allowing farmers to sell produce directly to customers via a mobile app.







The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Grab Thailand have introduced a section of farm products on the Grab Mart service, now offering five kinds of fruit from farms to customers.

Grab users can now order Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mango from Ban Rong San Agricultural Cooperative in Phayao, Jong Huay and Chakkapat lychee from Mae Sook Lychee Farmers Cooperative in Phayao, mangosteen and durian from Nikhom Wang Sai Cooperative in Rayong and golden bananas from Ban Lad Agricultural Cooperative in Petchaburi.

These produce are now being sold at Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park in Bangkok. Orders placed via Grab Mart will be delivered from one of these markets, with delivery fee based on the distance.



The MOAC and Grab are working to provide more farm produce from more distribution centers, in Bangkok and other provinces, to help meet consumer demand.

Mr. Alongkorn Ponlaboot, an advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said this new service provides an additional channel for farmers to sell their produce directly to customers at appropriate prices, in keeping with the Eat Thai Fruit policy.

The MOAC aims to increase domestic fruit consumption from 30 to 50 percent, as export markets have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry is also working with Alibaba in a campaign to bring Thai farmers to the global market. Interested farmers and cooperatives will be able to sell their produce on Alibaba’s platform, covering 260 million potential customers in 190 countries.(NNT)











