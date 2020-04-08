Thailand increases bus, train frequencies before night curfew

BANGKOK, April 7 (TNA) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered the increase of buses and electric trains before the start of the night curfew at 10 pm. following complains by passengers.The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and SRT Electrified Train, which operates the Airport Rail Link were instructed to increase the number of buses and trains before and after the night curfew from April 7.







MRTA governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas said a normal train can carry 1,000 passengers at maximum but due to the social distancing measure, it can carry only 100 passengers.

Passengers have to spare their travel time to catch the train and arrive home before the curfew, he said.

Suthep Panpeng, director-general of SRT Electric Train Co said the company would increase the frequency of the train from every ten minutes to eight minutes.

It has adopted the social distancing measure, so the maximum passenger capacity of each train is reduced to 130 passengers from 745 passengers.

BMTA Deputy Director Prayoon Chuaykaew said the bus frequency is increased to 5-10 minutes before the service closing. The last bus leaves the terminal at 8 pm.

He said sublicensed bus operators normally run on 70-80 routes but they stopped service because a drop in passengers during the outbreak and insufficient income to cover operating cost.

These private operators were transferred to be under the responsibility of the Department’s Land Transport.

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport’s director-general Jirut Wisanjit said he would discuss the problem with the BMTA.

Private bus operators would be asked to resume service at least before and after the night curfew to help commuters. (TNA)











