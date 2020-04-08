Thai exports to fall over 8 %, on-line trade & oil prices positive

BANGKOK– A Thai shippers’ group expects exports to fall by more than 8 percent this year as an impact of the coronavirus pandemic.







Chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong said the council forecasts shipments to contract by 8 percent as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on exports became more evident.

Ghanyapad said the TNSC proposed that the government introduce further aid measures for shippers and business operators such as low-interest loans, credit repayment extension and suspension of debt payments.

Amid Covid-19 crisis, the TNSC viewed growing trade via online platform, baht depreciation and lower oil prices as positive factors, she said. (TNA)












