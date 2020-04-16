Thai social and health officials to give aid to hard up families affected by COVID-19

Deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Patcharee Arayakul, has announced a plan to support 286 communities in Bangkok. The plan aims to aid youth, women, elders, and the handicapped especially those who are severely affected by COVID-19 such as parents who can’t afford baby milk or tuition fees, families with insufficient food, and those who don’t qualify to receive 5000 baht in government aid.







The planned Ministerial support will be implemented by social service officials and public health staff working closely with community members to provide equipment and consumables, as well as prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

The support takes into consideration household safety, food sufficiency, prevention of infection in the community, and distribution of protective equipment. However, the ministry is also preparing for a post-pandemic situation assisting the community members with job positions or career training. (NNT)











