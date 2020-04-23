Thailand Culture Min. affirms help to local artists and networks

Ministry of Culture affirms help to local artists and nationwide arts and culture networks.

Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Culture Krisayapong Siri disclosed that the Ministry has made a survey on local artists, and members of arts and culture networks and found that over 26,000 have been affected by the spread of COVID-19 due to cancellation of shows and performances. The Ministry have coordinated with provincial cultural offices to compile the list of artists and members of arts and culture networks who have been affected to see whether everyone has registered with the Government’s 5,000-Baht cash handout scheme. The Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Culture affirmed that the Ministry will make sure that all local artists, and members of arts and culture networks are subsidized in order for their plights to be alleviated. (Thaigov.go.th)











