Thai PM discloses content of open letters sent to 20 private organizations

At the Command Building I, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed about open letters sent to the private sector that the intention is to help out personnel and staffs under respective business chains, in parallel with the Government’s implementations. He affirmed that the Government’s budget is sufficient.







The Prime Minister revealed that the open letter is aimed to seek cooperation from the private sector to provide help and support to their own staffs. This is to expand the scope of assistance measures already provided by the Government. He affirmed that the Government does not want to ask for loan or financial subsidy from the private sector as there is sufficient budget, and thanked the 20 private organizations for providing additional help to their own staffs under respective business chains. The Prime Minister also emphasized that the open letters were sent transparently to demonstrate that there is not any hidden agenda nor an exchange of benefits. It is also for better collaboration between public and private sectors. – April 21, 2020 (Thaigov.go.th)











