Thailand continues strict measures to prevent new infection wave

BANGKOK – The government's COVID-19 center said continuous disease control measures are required to prevent the second wave of infections, despite the falling number of newly reported cases each day. The decision to relax certain restrictions will announced before 1 May.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said in today’s briefing that the lower number of new cases indicates the situation has deescalated, however it is not the time to feel complacent.

He said disease control measures must continue, as learned from other countries where the second wave of infections surged once restrictions were eased.

The relaxation of certain measures are being considered meticulously, with health being the top priority, followed by the economy.

The CCSA spokesman said businesses which may be allowed to reopen should follow recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health.

Restaurants should promote hand washing, using individual cutlery, serving warm cooked food, cleaning the venue frequently, setting up a body temperature checkpoint at the entrance and encourage customers to practice social distancing. The Ministry of Public Health is working on different recommendations for each type of restaurant.







Dr. Taweesin said businesses and customers should continue to protect themselves and comply with measures announced in order to minimize the infection risk, adding that all previous efforts would be wasted if a second wave of the outbreak occurs. (NNT)


















