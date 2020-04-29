ASEAN’s Joint efforts to revive tourism

BANGKOK – Tourism ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agree to integrate efforts to revive tourism in the region after the end of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministers including him reached the agreement in their special video conference to discuss tourism situations in Southeast Asia.

The meeting chaired by the tourism minister of Cambodia discussed measures to quickly stimulate tourism and assistance for the tourism sector of Southeast Asia, he said.



Thailand was offering help to its affected tourism sector and would improve the skills of tourism-related personnel and develop tourists’ safety and hygienic tourist services, Mr Phiphat said.

The meeting adopted a joint communique that ASEAN members would exchange information on public health and COVID-19 control measures, seek support from other regions and use experiences in the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for other outbreaks and threats in the future, the minister said. (TNA)

















