Thailand considers ‘alternative state quarantine’ for people with financial capacity

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, responded to the media questions, gist of which is as follows:







CCSA Spokesperson disclosed that the Government has set a maximum number of repatriates at 500 per days to match the current capacity of state quarantine facilities. The number may increase should the capacity of state quarantine facilities increase. In the meantime, alternative state quarantine, which is a collaboration between private hospitals and hotel facilities, has been considered for those who wish to return home and could afford the expenses. He also revealed that CCSA is set to deliberate the 5th phase of lockdown easing on June 29, 2020 (Monday).





According to the CCSA Spokesperson, the 36th ASEAN Summit, to be hosted by Vietnam via a teleconference, is aimed to promote cooperation among ASEAN member states in response to the spread of COVID-19, and to discuss the drafting of a post-COVID recovery plan. The public who are interested may watch parts of the ASEAN Summit (live streaming) via Facebook: ไทยคู่ฟ้า (Thai Khu Fah).











