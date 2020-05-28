Thai doctor charged with involvement in transnational surrogacy ring

A Thai doctor has been charged with conspiring in a transnational surrogacy ring involving Chinese nationals as four other doctors have been summoned by police for their suspected roles.

An anti-human trafficking police unit has pressed charges against the former doctor of a state-run hospital in Bangkok for involvement in a transnational crime and engaging in commercial surrogacy.





The unidentified doctor allegedly conducted artificial dissemination and transferred embryos into surrogate mothers’ wombs. His criminal activity has been exposed after Thai police found a group of Chinese nationals hiring Thai women to serve as surrogate mothers in February.

After acknowledging the charge, the doctor was released on bail on Tuesday, according to police. Four other doctors have been summoned for questioning at the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD).

The illegal surrogacy operation was busted at 10 locations in Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nong Khai, Sukhothai and Pathum Thani. All are linked to a woman who served as an agent and have transferred money for more than 70 times, according to police.

The woman has also been released on bail.

At a house in Bangkok, police found a 30-day old baby and seven pregnant surrogate mothers.

Police said the Chinese group has hired brokers and at least 100 Thai surrogate mothers since 2012. (TNA)



