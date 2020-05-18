Thai Tourism Authority to prepare post-COVID-19 tourism rehabilitation plan

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul disclosed that Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered Tourism Authority of Thailand to draft a post-COVID-19 tourism rehabilitation plan which would also accommodate people’s ‘new normal’. The plan must take into account heath safety and hygiene, and use of technology will be applied in all aspects possible.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the tourism rehabilitation plan will focus on community tourism in a bid to spread revenues, promote grassroots economy and establish sustainable strength. This will be relevant with a master plan under the National Strategy regarding empowering grassroots and local economy, promoting self-sustainability, and enhancing competitiveness, which will engender better livelihood and living standard of the community people across the country.

Under the framework of the Royal Decree on 1-Trillion Baht Loan, it is estimated that 1-2 billion Baht be used for tourism rehabilitation, on which Ministry of Tourism and Sports will further propose to the cabinet for its approval. – May 16, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











