Bangkok mass transit systems adjust operating hours

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a summary of the adjusted operating hours by Bangkok’s mass transit systems in line with the Royal Thai Government’s reduction of the night-time curfew to 23.00-04.00 Hrs. in the Phase two for easing restrictions.







BTS Skytrain – all stations will be open for service until 22.30 Hrs., with the first train on the Sukhumvit Line starting from 05.15 Hrs., and the Silom Line from 05.30 Hrs. For more info: www.bts.co.th

MRT Bangkok Metro – The MRT Blue and Purple Lines will be open for service until 22.30 Hrs. First trains start from 06.00 Hrs. For more info: www.bemplc.co.th





Airport Rail Link – Daily services from 05.30-22.30 Hrs. with the last trains leaving Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phaya Thai Stations at 22.00 Hrs. For more info: www.srtet.co.th

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) – Daily services from 05.00-22.00 Hrs. For more info: www.bmta.co.th

The State Railway of Thailand – see State Railway of Thailand to resume train services on 18 May.

The Transport Co., Ltd – see Inter-provincial bus services to Thailand’s North, Northeast and East to resume on 18 May.

TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe through this difficult time and follow the health and safety recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, by keeping social distancing, wearing a mask or cloth mask when going outside, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

When staying together, be reminded to wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect yourselves and loved ones from getting the disease.











