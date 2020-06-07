Thai students take school admission exams under strict COVID-19 prevention measures

BANGKOK – Admission exams for Mattayom 1 level students in public schools finally took place, as the COVID-19 situation in Thailand gradually improves. Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) 2 School has implemented distancing and precautionary measures to minimize the chances of COVID-19 transmission.







At Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) 2 School, students taking the admission exam for Mattayom 1 level were screened for symptoms upon entry. Only students registered for the exam were allowed to enter, and were required to wear a face mask, while their parents had to wait outside.

Before the exam, the students’ seating was arranged 1-meter apart, while they waited to enter the examination room. Students who had a fever were asked to do their exam in an isolated area.

Each examination room now only accommodates 16 students and two teachers, which is around half the usual capacity of 30 students, reduced to prevent crowding. The normal 10-minute breaks between subjects were removed, with students now having to take all five subjects back-to-back from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to prevent crowding.

Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) 2 School has moved some of its classes online, with teachers uploading their video lessons online, allowing students to learn from home, while some classes are being held at school as normal.

The admission exam also took place at Horwang School, where 1,915 students registered for the exam. The school prepared 59 examination rooms, with each room accommodating 20 students and two teachers. The exams here also took place back-to-back on five subjects, with no break from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Some students admitted they were afraid they might not be able to catch up with all lessons, as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the school opening from May to July.

The Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan, observed the admission examination at Chonradsadornumrung School in Chonburi, which was found to comply well with the health and safety measures against COVID-19 infection.

The school was found to be implementing new social distancing seating, and maintaining good facility hygiene, showing the schools preparedness to adapt to the New Normal for classes, once it reopens on 1st July.(NNT)











