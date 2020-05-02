Thai returnees continue arriving at Nong Khai

NONG KHAI – The border crossing at the 1st Thailand-Laos Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai continues to process Thai nationals returning from Laos, with some 110 persons having returned via this access point as of yesterday.



Thai nationals in Laos continue to arrive at the 1st Thailand-Laos Friendship Bridge across the Mekong. 45 persons are registered to cross the border today at Nong Khai, the highest number since normal border crossing was closed as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.







For the past 13 days until yesterday, 110 Thai persons returned from Laos at the Nong Khai border crossing. All of them have passed a health screening protocol, and immigration formalities, have registered themselves on a returnees list, and been briefed on the disease control measures in Thailand.

These requirements are the same as other land border crossings in the country, and were instigated to ensure the health and safety of local villagers as well as the returnees themselves.

All returnees must undertake a 14-day period of quarantine at a pre-arranged facility. Nong Khai province has prepared five hotels in the city as quarantine centers, two of which are already fully occupied.(NNT)











