Royal Thai Navy delivers 10,000 food boxes to needy communities

The Royal Thai Navy, under the command o Admiral Chumsak Nakvichitr, assembled his troops from all divisions on April 28 at the naval Base in Sattahip to commence operation “Heart packages for our Sattahip families.”







The operation was implemented to supply 10,000 food boxes to the Sattahip community, 30 kms south of Pattaya, who because of the COVID-19 pandemic are suffering from unemployment and shortage of money for their daily needs, most especially food for their families.

The food donation operations were held over a period of 4 days from April 28-May 1.

The commander said that the Royal Thai Navy will bring relief, give moral support and never desert the people.











