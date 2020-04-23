More pets abandoned in Chiang Mai amid Covid-19

CHIANG MAI, April 23 – More pet cats and dogs have been abandoned amid Covid-19 in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province, says an animal activist who appeals people to adopt them.







Save Elephant Foundation in Chiang Mai’s Mae Tang district already had more than 1,000 cats and dogs under its care before the Covid-19 outbreak hit.

Now the numbers of abandoned cats and dogs at the Foundation have surged to nearly 2,000 prompting the management to ask for helps from the public.

Chairwoman of the Foundation, Saengduen Chailert said many pet cafes had closed their businesses and abandoned their cats and dogs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 70 cats at the shelter suffered serious illnesses, she added, causing heavy burden to the Foundation.

She said over many of 700 dogs are from breeding farms that went out of business. The number kept increasing and more of them fell ill, said Saengduen. (TNA)











