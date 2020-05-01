Thai PM urges patience as government eases Covid-19 restrictions

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the private sector to be patient as the government is gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions.







Prayut’s remarks came after the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced a guideline for easing of restrictions to contain the virus that will become effective on May 3.

He said during an event for private donors to present donations including medical supplies at Government House on Thursday.







Being well aware of the effects of lockdown measures on businesses but “public health is at stake, therefore, everyone must learn and adjust,” Prayut told the gathering.

The CCSA planned to take gradual steps in easing the disease control measures, he said.

From the CCSA announcement, retail businesses, restaurants, hair salon and outdoor sport and recreational activities will be allowed to operate under some basic health regulations.

The CCSA would review the outcomes and make necessary adjustments in 14 days after introducing the partial easing of lockdown on May 3.

Thailand reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 2,954, 2,687 of which have recovered. The death toll remained at 54 as no new deaths were reported in the past two days. (TNA)





Loading…

















