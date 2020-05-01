Thai Airports ready to serve domestic passengers

BANGKOK – The Department of Airports is ready to serve domestic flight passengers with strict disease control measures.







TaweeGasisam-ang, director-general of the department, said Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet sought permission to operate domestic flights at airports in Lampang, Mae Sot, Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, KhonKaen, UbonRatchathani, UdonThani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Krabi.

He said his department was ready to serve the flights and implement its disease control measures and other measures instructed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The measures include the use of face masks by everyone, officials’ use of face shields, body temperature checks, social distancing of at least 1 meter, the collection of information about all inbound passengers, transparent partitions between officials and passengers, the sanitization of luggage, hand wash gel distribution, no seats at restaurants in airports and the regular sanitisation of passenger terminals, planes, and officials’ equipment.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang airport serves Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air in addition to Nok Air. The three airlines operate 92 flights for 3,000-4,000 passengers a day there. Thermal scanners were installed to screen travellers. (TNA)

















