Thai PM thanks private sector for cooperation in refraining from layoffs

At the Command Building I, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed about the progress on his open letter sent to 20 private organizations that the private sector has fully cooperated on helping out personnel and staffs under respective business chains through refraining from layoffs and seeking extra jobs for employees.







They also gave suggestions on economic rehabilitation, i.e., water management, etc., and committed to work together with the Government in caring for the people.

The Prime Minister emphasized that everyone can help the Government on national development and rehabilitation, and would like to see sharing and cooperation among all sectors.







The Private sector shared common opinion with the Government that post-COVID-19 livelihood of the people, especially in public health and environmental aspects, will be changed. The Government strives to mobilize national strategy to its full capacity, and cooperation of the private and people sectors will be needed for the success of the endeavor.

The Prime Minister affirmed that there is no hidden agenda nor an exchange of benefits between the Government and the 20 private organizations, and called on the public not to believe in fake news, and refrain from sharing the news to prevent violating the Emergency Decree.

The Prime Minister also urged all sectors to understand the Government’s endeavors, and avoid inciting conflicts so that Thailand could develop people care and welfare system on par with the developed countries. He also hoped that the country could enhance its capacity in identifying more infected patients. – April 28, 2020 (Thaigov.go.th)

















