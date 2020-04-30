Thailand Interior Ministry orders governors to continue controls during State of Emergency

BANGKOK (NNT) – After the government announced the extension of the State of Emergency for another month until 31st May, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Chatchai Phromlert, issued an urgent letter to provincial governors calling on them to continue enforcing measures and orders previously made.







The letter stated that enforcement should continue from 1st May, while provinces should wait for further policies from the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration before issuing any further announcements or orders to ensure a unified direction.

The National Office of Buddhism is asking all provinces to cancel or postpone religious activities celebrating Wisakha Bucha day on 6th May to prevent large gatherings.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop, said today faithful Buddhists are still allowed to engage in religious activities such as alms giving, merit making, and candlelight processions, however they must maintain a distance between one another for safety.

















