Thai PM promises reopening of more businesses on May 17

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked people and business operators for cooperating with the government’s public health measures after the first relaxation of disease control and said that the next round of restriction easing could happen on May 17.







Gen Prayut said the government was gathering information about the operators who complied well with public health measures in order to show the good examples for people to follow suit. That was aimed at creating confidence and safety for people to resume normal life despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone must follow to prevent the new round of COVID-19 spreading, the prime minister said.

“The government has issued all measures for people to follow. Please do not use them to create conflicts. Thailand has been handling the situation well at a certain extent and also cooperating with other countries. Today I would like everyone to be patient,” Gen Prayut said.







He said that the government would do its best to use national budget efficiently.

“I do not know how long the COVID-19 pandemic will continue but the key is to make Thailand safe. In the near future, more activities and businesses will resume. Please be patient and wait a bit longer,” the prime minister said.

When some businesses and activities are allowed to resume, employment will follow. That will rehabilitate the economy, he said.

Permission for the second round of lockdown measure relaxation would be based on public health consideration and could happen on May 17, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)

















