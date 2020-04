After finishing his work at the Government House on Sunday, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha visited a state quarantine facility at the Elegant Airport Hotel where he was reported that everything went well, and everyone has been cooperative. Later, he observed the operation of and gave moral support to officers of Udomsuk Police Station at a roadside check point, and emphasized strict implementation of related measures. (Thaigov.go.th)