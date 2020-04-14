Thailand sees drop in new Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases

BANGKOK– Thailand saw a continuous drop in the daily rate of new Covid-19 cases, recording 28 new infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday.





The total tally rose to 2,579 and the death toll reached 40.

Additional 70 patients fully recovered and returned home, bringing the total recovery cases to 1,288.

Two new deaths included a 56-year-old Thai man, having close contact with a previous patient and the other death was a 43-year-old male employee of a company, who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

New cases fell into two groups. The first group comprised 25 patients from surveillance and service sectors. They included 18 people in close contact with previous patients.

Other patients in this group included a Thai returnee from overseas, a visitor to crowded places, two persons working in a crowded place, and three medical and public health officials.

The second group comprised three returnees who were brought to state quarantine facilities. (TNA)











