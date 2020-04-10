Thai PM – Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is now a national agenda

At the Blue Room, Santi Maitri Building, Government House, following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed outcomes of the meeting with regard to combating COVID-19 pandemic as follows:







First, the cabinet approved the drafting of FY2020 Budget Transfer Act in a bid to transfer the remaining budget (approximately 80-100 billion Baht) back to the central budget. The draft FY2020 Budget Transfer Act will be submitted to the cabinet and, later, the House of Representatives and the Senate, for deliberation. It is expected to be taken into force early June.

Second, the cabinet approved the draft royal decree to enhance the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s authority on financial management (of approximately 900 billion Baht). BOT will later elaborate on the matter.

Third, the cabinet approved a royal decree allowing Ministry of Finance to seek one-trillion Baht loan, out of which 600 billion will be used for public healthcare, remedy and rehabilitation, while the remaining 400 billion Baht is allocated for economic and social rehabilitation. According to the Prime Minister, these two undertakings must be done in parallel and allocated budget is transferable between the two tasks.

The cabinet also approved a plan for flood and drought prevention system of the Yom River, and the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic situation as a national agenda.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to care for people’s health and wellbeing, and would like to seek their understanding and cooperation, especially on the state quarantine process.

The Government stands ready to listen to suggestions from all sectors, and to implement remedy measures for both entrepreneur and labor sectors who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with national budget expenditure and related laws. (Thaigov.go.th)











