Pattaya shrugs as beaches, Koh Larn reopen

After weeks of public grousing over closed beaches and clamoring for a return to normal, Pattaya greeted the shoreline’s June 1 reopening with a collective shrug.







A reflection of just how devoid Pattaya is of tourists, only a few souls were seen lounging on the beach, laying on towels or mats as none of the beach chair vendors had returned.

Chair and umbrella vendors are expected to trickle back from the provinces or pull their equipment out of storage over the coming days.

Bali Hai Pier was equally quiet, with few passengers boarding ferries for Koh Larn, which reopened its piers to the outside world Monday.











