Thai Government stresses ‘State Emergency Decree’ is needed

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said public health was the first priority when the government decided on disease control measures as the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations is extended.







Gen Prayut in his capacity as the director of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said he was thankful that all parties cooperated with measures to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and consequently Thailand proved to effectively curb it.

He also said that it would take quite a long period for the production of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The prime minister ordered CCSA to prioritize public health and maintain strict measures and said that relevant officials would explain the necessity of maintaining the state of emergency.





Defense forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri who heads CCSA’s security section said the imposition of the emergency decree would continue because some people were defying the night-time curfew imposed to control COVID-19 but curfew hours might be shortened.

The government planned four stages of business and activity restoration and the reopening of schools would be at the last step. Young students who still have to go to schools may be divided into groups of 20 and take turns to attend classes. International schools can reopen sooner, on June 1, because they are ready to implement disease control measures, according to CCSA. (TNA)











