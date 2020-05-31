One more COVID-19 patient in Thailand, returnee from Saudi Arabia

BANGKOK– Thailand logged one more patient of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a returnee from Saudi Arabia. There was not a new death case.







Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the total of local COVID-19 cases rose to 3,077. Of them, 2,961 recovered and 59 remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 57.

The new patient is a 26-year-old male student at Al Jouf University. He was among the six students whose flight arrived at Kuala Lumpur from Riyadh. They then traveled aboard a bus to Thailand through the Padang Besar border checkpoint on May 25 and were quarantined in Narathiwat province.





The student initially tested negative for COVID-19 on May 25. On May 28 he coughed and had a fever, sore throat and shortness of breath. He tested positive on that day and was sent to Narathiwat Hospital for treatment.

COVID-19 patients in Thailand in the past two weeks included 43 returnees who were brought to state quarantine facilities. They formed 80% of the newly recorded patients.

Others were six people who were in close contact with previously confirmed patients and three visitors to crowded places. (TNA)











