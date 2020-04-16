Thai hospitals receive cash donations from private companies to fight COVID-19

The Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received cash donations from private companies for hospitals, in support of their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.







The Prime Minister witnessed the delivery ceremony of cash donations from the private sector. The Mall Group has donated 20 million baht, and the Thai Bankers’ Association has donated 50 million baht to fund treatments for COVID-19 patients.

The donated funds are to be distributed to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Siriraj Hospital, and the Thai Red Cross Society.

The Prime Minister thanked the private sector for its contribution and the help given to hospitals and medical staff, enabling the government to work more effectively in the present health crisis.

He said leaders in the virtual ASEAN meeting held this morning praised good practices in Thailand, which have resulted in improving recovery numbers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior’s Permanent Secretary, Chatchai Promlert has received 1 million cloth face masks donated by Saha Pathanapibul and Integrated Communication companies, which will be distributed to 878 districts across the country based on the coronavirus situation.

The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand’s Director, Dusit Singkhiri has received a donation of 1,000 face masks, 3,000 gloves, thermometers, and alcohol gel from the president of China Thai Tour and Chin Thurakit Group companies’ Li Linghai.

Loading…

Mr Li said Thailand and China shares a brotherly relationship, and the companies wish to help the Thai government and people fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies have previously donated protective items to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, embassies, immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Ministry of Culture, Ramathibodi Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, and several media companies. (NNT)











