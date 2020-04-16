Thai traditional massage practitioners affected by COVID-19 appeal for financial aid

The Ministry of Public Health will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Finance to discuss measures to help Thai traditional massage practitioners, as many of them don’t qualify for the government’s financial aid of 5,000 baht a month.







The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr. Satit Pitutecha, pointed out that most clients of Thai traditional massage practitioners are foreigners, and all massage parlours are temporarily closed. Many practitioners, who registered for the 5000-baht cash handout, have been rejected due to issues related to their occupation. About 50,000 out of 140,000 practitioners, who registered with the Department of Health Service Support, encountered problems. Another group of 18,000 workers is now applying for the financial aid. Their names will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

The Department of Health Service Support will look into their appeals, while the Thai Red Cross Society will deliver relief supplies to a group of Thai traditional massage practitioners who can’t return home at this time, because they are currently unemployed and may not have sufficient financial resources. (NNT)











