Thai government calls for strict health safety measures during New Year celebrations

The Prime Minister has pressed health agencies to step up efforts during the New Year period to safeguard against a second wave of COVID-19 infection, asking for cooperation from the public and business operators as well.







Following a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha indicated he wants both agencies and the public to be stringent about measures against COVID-19, pointing out state efforts have garnered good results, while in particular asking border control bodies to be strict in their duties and to uphold Ministry of Public Health protocols during the holiday season.

The PM encouraged citizens to continue wearing masks and frequently wash their hands, and for businesses to utilize the Thai Chana platform. Provincial and other authorities have been told to take full legal action in the event of any infraction so as to ensure the safety of the country from a second wave of COVID-19. Gen Prayut posed the question of who would take responsibility if a super spreader was to emerge as he alone could not shoulder all the burden. He mentioned that he had noticed many areas with lax mask wearing and asked for cooperation.





On measures for protection along the border, the Ministry of the Interior has ordered provincial governors to coordinate with the military and security boats patrolling the Mekong River, as well as Border Patrol Police to step up precautions, suggesting that 24 hour patrols be implemented. Coordination with provincial police and immigration police is also to be initiated with health and customs officials to set up further screening facilities in accordance with Ministry of Public Health measures. (NNT)







